If Winfrey runs, CBS News faces potential conflict

PASADENA, Calif. — In an odd twist, fellow hosts of "CBS This Morning" turned to their colleague Gayle King for an interview Tuesday on whether Oprah Winfrey would run for president. King is a famous friend of Winfrey, who launched political speculation following her Golden Globes speech.

If a Winfrey candidacy moves beyond idle chatter, one of the leading figures on a CBS News show that prides itself on its journalism would have a conflict of interest on a major story.