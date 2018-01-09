News / World

If Winfrey runs, CBS News faces potential conflict

This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

PASADENA, Calif. — In an odd twist, fellow hosts of "CBS This Morning" turned to their colleague Gayle King for an interview Tuesday on whether Oprah Winfrey would run for president. King is a famous friend of Winfrey, who launched political speculation following her Golden Globes speech.

If a Winfrey candidacy moves beyond idle chatter, one of the leading figures on a CBS News show that prides itself on its journalism would have a conflict of interest on a major story.

CBS said that it's an issue that they would deal with if a Winfrey candidacy becomes real. Network News President David Rhodes said CBS has always been transparent about King's relationship with Winfrey.

