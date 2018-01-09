Malaysia PM visits Saudi king despite controversy over ties

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak has met with Saudi King Salman in a visit to the kingdom that highlights the close and at times controversial relationship forged between them.

Najib has clung to power despite a corruption scandal that involved nearly $700 million. Malaysia's attorney general cleared Najib of wrongdoing, saying the millions transferred to his personal bank account were a donation from the Saudi royal family and that most of it was returned.

Meanwhile, the state investment fund he established is under investigation in the U.S. amid allegations of a global money-laundering scheme.