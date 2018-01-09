Man resentenced to 75 years in teen's Chicago shooting death

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has resentenced a man to 75 years in prison for the 2007 shooting death of a high school student on a Chicago bus.

Judge Matthew Coghlan on Tuesday resentenced 27-year-old Michael Pace, who was originally sentenced to 100 years after pleading guilty in the death of Blair Holt, the son of a Chicago police officer.

An appeals court tossed the initial sentence saying a previous judge made inappropriate comments during sentencing about Pace's character and Chicago gun violence.

Holt was fatally shot while shielding a friend.