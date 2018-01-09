Markets Right Now: Banks, health care leads gains for stocks

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and health care companies.

Bank of America rose 1.3 per cent in midday trading Tuesday, while Johnson & Johnson jumped 2.3 per cent .

Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields, which allow banks to charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

Target rose 3.5 per cent after reporting strong holiday sales. Lighting maker Acuity Brands plunged 13 per cent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,756.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 25,399. The Nasdaq rose 11 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 7,169.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.54 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and financial companies.

Johnson & Johnson was up 1.7 per cent in early trading Tuesday, and MetLife rose 1.3 per cent .

Target rose 3 per cent after reporting strong sales over the holiday season. Lighting maker Acuity Brands dropped 10 per cent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,752.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 25,345. The Nasdaq composite rose 9 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 7,167.