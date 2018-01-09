Markets Right Now: Banks, health care leads gains for stocks
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and health care companies.
Bank of America rose 1.3
Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields, which allow banks to charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.
Target rose 3.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.54
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and financial companies.
Johnson & Johnson was up 1.7
Target rose 3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63 points, or 0.2
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.51
