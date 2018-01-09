Motown Museum expansion revved up by gift from auto dealers
DETROIT — The Motown Museum's expansion plans have received a little more horsepower with a gift from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.
The Detroit museum on Tuesday announced a $75,000 donation from the organization. It will officially present the gift Jan. 19 during the North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview.
The event is scheduled to feature a performance by the Four Tops, one of Motown's earliest and best-known groups.
The $50 million expansion will be built around the existing museum, which includes the original studio and famed "Hitsville U.S.A." sign.
The museum is located where company founder Berry Gordy — a former auto plant worker — launched his music empire. The label started in 1959 and scores of stars and hits were created before Motown relocated to California in 1972.
