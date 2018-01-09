Pakistan court frees anti-US cleric amid spat with Trump
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A Pakistani court has ordered the release of a radical anti-U.S. cleric who went to Afghanistan with thousands of volunteers to help the Taliban fight against Americans after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.
The development comes amid rising U.S.-Pakistani tensions following President Donald Trump's accusations that Pakistan is
Mohammad, imprisoned since 2009, is also known as the father-in-law of Mullah Fazlullah, the leader of the Pakistani Taliban.
Trump has said that the United States had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and had gotten nothing in return but "lies & deceit."