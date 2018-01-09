Police charge woman of filing false report in fatal chase
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have accused a woman of filing a false report of a stolen car which triggered a chase and crash that killed five people.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports an investigator said Erica Leann Robinson reported the car stolen last September. A Guilford County sheriff's deputy spotted the car and tried to stop it.
Police said the 2003 Acura was
Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said Robinson is not being charged in the deaths. It's not known if Robinson has an attorney.
Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com
