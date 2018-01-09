Police: Man tried to stab officer with liquid-filled syringe

MANDAN, N.D. — Investigators say a man tried to stab a North Dakota police officer with a syringe during an arrest struggle.

Court records say the incident happened in Mandan, just west of Bismarck. Investigators say officers approached Kelly McLeod at a gas station and tried to arrest him on a probation warrant. He took off running but was tackled by a detective.

Authorities say McLeod tried stabbing the officer with a syringe filled with brown liquid that he said was deadly.

Officers backed off. Investigators say McLeod fled and broke into an apartment building where he was arrested. Police say they recovered a gun and a bag of heroin nearby.

KXMB reports McLeod made a court appearance Monday and bond was set at $50,000. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

