R&B singer-songwriter Denise LaSalle dies in Tennessee
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JACKSON, Tenn. — Singer and songwriter Denise LaSalle, whose hit "Trapped by a Thing Called Love" topped the R&B charts in 1971, has died. She was 78.
Musician and producer Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell, a close family friend of LaSalle's, said Tuesday that the singer died in Jackson, Tennessee.
Media outlets report LaSalle suffered from health issues in recent months that resulted in the amputation of her right leg after she suffered a fall.
Along with "Trapped by a Thing Called Love," she is also well known for the song "Now Run and Tell That." She had a string of successful singles in the 1970s and the early 1980s.
LaSalle, a Mississippi native, founded the National Association for the Preservation of the Blues to bring more attention to the "soul/blues" style in 1986.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
By the numbers: How much will the minimum wage hike cost Tim Hortons?
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque