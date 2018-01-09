Rapper Common, city officials attend Erica Garner Funeral

NEW YORK — The daughter of Eric Garner, whose death became a rallying cry for police reform, was remembered at her memorial in New York as a warrior.

The funeral for 27-year-old Erica Garner was held Monday evening at a Harlem church and was attended by hundreds, including city officials and the rapper and actor Common. She died from a heart attack.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy. He said Garner's lasting impact was that she turned her pain into power, becoming an activist for police reform.