Romania PM urged to fire police chief over child abuse case

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's interior minister has urged the prime minister to fire the police chief after a traffic officer was detained on suspicion of sexually abusing two children.

Carmen Dan said Tuesday she had asked Premier Mihai Tudose to dismiss Bogdan Despescu, after a traffic officer was detained on suspicion of abusing a five-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy in an elevator.

Dan said tests taken by police officers to determine " behavioural deviations" were superficial after it emerged the traffic officer had been suspected by colleagues of child abuse.

The dismissal call comes a day after the 45-year-old officer was detained following a three-day manhunt after CCTV images showing the alleged abuse were broadcast.

Dan said the police "needs to regain public trust."