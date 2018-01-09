Russia says troops left in Syria are enough to repel attacks
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says the number of Russian troops left in Syria is sufficient for fending off any attacks by militants.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Syria last month and ordered a partial troops pullout.
Asked Tuesday whether the withdrawal could have been premature in view of the drone attack, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian forces in Syria have "all the necessary means" to counter any challenge.
