S. Korea's Moon wants more talks to resolve North nuke issue
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and
President Moon Jae-in spoke Wednesday, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to
North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the Feb. 9-25 Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.
The accord followed a year of heightened tension over the North's nuclear program that saw the danger of war on the peninsula.