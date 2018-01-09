Senior Macedonia official in Greece for name dispute talks

ATHENS, Greece — Macedonia's deputy prime minister is visiting neighbouring Greece in an effort to resolve a long-standing dispute over the tiny Balkan republic's name that has blocked its membership of NATO and closer integration with the European Union.

Bujar Osmani met with government officials in Athens Tuesday, as the two governments pledged to try and resolve the dispute before the summer.

Macedonia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. But Athens says the name implies a territorial claim over its own neighbouring region of Macedonia, and is seeking a so-called "composite name" solution.