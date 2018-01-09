Suspect due in court in death of Washington sheriff's deputy

TACOMA, Wash. — A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff's deputy is due in court.

Frank William Pawul is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Pierce County deputy Daniel McCartney, who was shot while responding to a home invasion Sunday.

The 32-year-old Pawul has a criminal record that includes identity theft, residential burglary and drug possession.

He was arrested on unrelated warrants Monday as police conducted a manhunt.

Prosecutors said they planned to ask during a court hearing Tuesday for Pawul's continued detention pending formal charges.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Henry Michael Carden, was found dead.