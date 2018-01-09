News / World

Suspect due in court in death of Washington sheriff's deputy

A Washington State Patrol trooper wears a black band across her badge, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 to honor Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, who was shot during a foot chase late Sunday night as he responded to a home invasion in Frederickson, Wash., and who died of his wounds later that night. The trooper was taking part in an honor guard ceremony Monday to open the first day of the 2018 legislative session. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TACOMA, Wash. — A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff's deputy is due in court.

Frank William Pawul is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Pierce County deputy Daniel McCartney, who was shot while responding to a home invasion Sunday.

The 32-year-old Pawul has a criminal record that includes identity theft, residential burglary and drug possession.

He was arrested on unrelated warrants Monday as police conducted a manhunt.

Prosecutors said they planned to ask during a court hearing Tuesday for Pawul's continued detention pending formal charges.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Henry Michael Carden, was found dead.

The News Tribune newspaper reports he was sentenced to four years in prison in 2006 after he nearly severed a man's arm with a sword.

