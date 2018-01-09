Syria: Israeli missiles target Damascus military outposts
BEIRUT — Syria's military says Israel has launched missiles targeting military outposts near Damascus and claims that the Syrian air force shot down one of the Israeli jets.
The statement says several missiles were first launched at 2:40 a.m., followed by two more missiles at 3:04 a.m. and four at 4:14 a.m.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the matter.