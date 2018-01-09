The Latest: 2nd arrest in robbery that left deputy dead

TACOMA, Wash. — The Latest on the death of a Washington state sheriff's deputy as he responded to a home invasion (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Another person has been arrested in connection with a home invasion that ended with a suspect and a Washington state sheriff's deputy dead.

Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer tells The News Tribune newspaper in Tacoma that the 52-year-old woman drove two male suspects to the home in the small community of Frederickson late Sunday.

Troyer says she was supposed to be their getaway driver but abandoned them when she heard police sirens.

Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot to death as he chased the two male suspects, one of whom was found fatally shot. The other, Frank William Pawul, has been arrested and is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

The driver is being held on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance.

___

11 a.m.

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff's deputy is due in court.

Frank William Pawul is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Pierce County deputy Daniel McCartney, who was shot while responding to a home invasion Sunday.

The 32-year-old Pawul has a criminal record that includes identity theft, residential burglary and drug possession.

He was arrested on unrelated warrants Monday as police conducted a manhunt.

Prosecutors said they planned to ask during a court hearing Tuesday for Pawul's continued detention pending formal charges.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Henry Michael Carden, was found dead.