The Latest: California storm floods roads, loosens hillsides

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):

5:10 a.m.

Heavy rains pounding Southern California for a second day are causing floods and loosening hillsides as officials in fire-ravaged communities warn people to stay off roads over fears of mud and debris flows.

Traffic accidents have slowed the Tuesday morning commute to a crawl across the region, including along coastal U.S. 101 in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. That's where thousands of residents evacuated Monday over fears of destructive mudslides in areas where the state's largest-ever fire raged last month.

Forecasters issued flash flood warnings and predicted the cold front with powerful winds could bring several inches of rain.