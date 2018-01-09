The Latest: Field in Arizona Senate race growing

PHOENIX — The Latest on former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he is running for the U.S. Senate (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

The field of candidates for the U.S. Senate seat held by Arizona Republican Jeff Flake is growing and may grow some more.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday that he's joining former state Sen. Kelli Ward in the race for the Republican nomination, and Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally has scheduled "special announcement" events in Tucson, Phoenix and Prescott for Friday.

Flake, Arpaio, Ward and McSally are all Republicans. Democrats in the race include U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

McSally has made no formal announcement of a Senate candidacy since she told House colleagues in November that she would seek the seat being vacated by Flake.

___

10:45 a.m.

The head of the Democratic National Committee says his party will fight "tooth and nail" to ensure former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio never holds office again.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez says it's "sad and disturbing" that Arpaio is running for the Senate seat held by Republican Jeff Flake.

Arpaio lost a re-election bid in 2016 but was spared a possible jail sentence last year when President Donald Trump pardoned his criminal contempt conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.

___

10:40 a.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he's running to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake because his political ally President Donald Trump needs help in the U.S. Senate.

The lawman known for immigration crackdowns says in a fundraising email that he's concerned about so-called sanctuary cities refusing tougher enforcement of immigration laws.

The retired Republican lawman would face former Arizona state senator Kelli Ward in Arizona's GOP primary.

Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally has told colleagues that she plans a Senate run but hasn't yet made an announcement.

Arpaio served as the sheriff of Maricopa County that includes Phoenix for 24 years before his crushing 2016 defeat by a little-known Phoenix police sergeant.

Trump pardoned Arpaio's conviction last year for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

___

10:14 a.m.

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The 85-year-old Arpaio is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday he is seeking the post to support Trump's agenda "in his mission to Make America Great Again."

Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.