The Latest: Probe into possible propane price gouging begins

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the New York state attorney general's investigation into possible propane gas price gouging and delivery service delays (all times local):

3:49 p.m.

The head of a propane gas trade group says it hasn't received any complaints of alleged price gouging during the recent cold spell, despite claims by New York state officials that prices may have been inflated.

Shane Sweet, executive director of the New York Propane Gas Association, says propane prices typically are higher in winter, but he says any increases are "nothing close to price gouging."

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday that he was launching an investigation into extended delays in delivering propane to customers and possible price gouging during the recent cold spell.

Sweet says snowy weather followed by Arctic conditions impacted propane deliveries, along with mandated limitations on the number of hours fuel truck drivers can work. ___

2 p.m.

New York state officials are launching an investigation into extended delays in delivering propane to customers and possible price gouging during the recent cold spell.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman tells The Associated Press Tuesday that the probe will also look into possible misconduct by propane suppliers who insisted customers had to buy a new propane tank before fuel could be delivered.

Schneiderman's investigation comes after an Arctic cold front sent temperatures plunging last week, with wind chills making it feel like minus 30 to minus 40 in some upstate areas.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, isn't naming specific companies yet, but his office says problems were "fairly widespread" across New York.