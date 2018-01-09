The Latest: State lawmaker pleads not guilty in fraud case

NEW YORK — The Latest on the indictment of New York state Assemblywoman Pamela Harris (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

A New York state assemblywoman who authorities say falsely claimed Superstorm Sandy forced her from her home has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

Pamela Harris faces an 11-count indictment in Brooklyn federal court. She is a former correction officer elected as a Democrat in 2015 to represent Coney Island and other nearby Brooklyn communities.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old pocketed $25,000 in federal funds by falsely claiming the 2012 storm chased her from her Coney Island residence. They say she committed other fraud, including cheating the New York City Council out of discretionary funds meant for nonprofits. An obstruction-of-justice count alleges she convinced others to lie.

Her attorneys called Harris a "well-regarded legislator" and noted that none of the allegations relates to her conduct in office.

___

11:48 a.m.

