The Latest: The CES tech show again has dearth of women

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the CES technology show in Las Vegas (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The CES tech show, much like the tech industry, has long been known for its dearth of women.

This year is no exception. That's despite coming off a watershed year for women in technology and beyond, with the #metoo movement opening conversations on sexual harassment, abuse and sexism.

This year, two of the 15 keynote speakers at CES are women. Of the roughly 900 total speakers, 242 are women, or about 27 per cent .

Organizers say that's on par with previous years, but it's prompted widespread criticism. In a recent letter to Gina Glantz , founder of the group Gender Avenger, the head of CES organizer Consumer Technology Association said the show will "redouble" efforts to add women's voices next year.

As for attendees, organizers say about 20 per cent are women.

___

9:25 a.m.

The annual CES gadget show in Las Vegas is no longer just about private businesses showing off their latest technological wizardry.

The public sector is also chiming in, including U.S. state governors, foreign envoys, a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and at least one royal.

Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands is leading a delegation to promote more than 50 Dutch startups. Delegations are also representing Mexico and two different regions of France.

Along with boosting their economy, governments are also hoping to keep up with the growing possibilities of smartening cities with new technology.