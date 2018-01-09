The Latest: US says little progress in solving Cuba mystery

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigation into unexplained illnesses affecting U.S. embassy personnel in Cuba (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

One of the highest-ranking American diplomats says there's been little progress in the U.S. investigation into what harmed U.S. government personnel in Cuba.

Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein says "we are not much further ahead than we were in finding out why this occurred."

He says "the investigation has taken longer than we anticipated."

Goldstein also says Cuba's government "knows what occurred" but simply won't tell the U.S. He says Washington wants Cuba to "tell us what occurred so we can ensure this doesn't happen again."

Goldstein says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has selected members for an upcoming review board that will assess what happened and the U.S. response. He says the names will be announced in the next few days.

___

11:30 a.m.

The State Department says the United States is considering whether viral or "other types of attacks" harmed American diplomatic personnel in Cuba.

State Department officials are testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the unexplained incidents in Havana. The hearing comes after The Associated Press reported that a new FBI report shows no evidence for the initial theory of a sonic weapon.

Todd Brown, from State Department's Diplomatic Security, says investigators are considering other possibilities including a viral attack. He says the possibility someone deliberately infected people with a virus hasn't been ruled out.