Top Hamas official in Gaza wounded in mysterious shooting

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The Hamas militant group says one of its senior officials is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning his weapon.

Initial reports, some by Hamas' official media, said that Imad al-Alami had died of natural causes. But Hamas subsequently said he was badly wounded in a gun accident.

The 62-year-old al-Alami is a former member of Hamas' policy-making politburo and remains a top official.

Israel exiled al-Alami from Gaza in 1994. He spent most of his time in Syria before returning in 2012, after Hamas abandoned its longtime base in Damascus.