MOSCOW — Yevgeny Avrorin, a renowned nuclear physicist who played an important role in developing Russia's atomic weapons, has died. He was 85.

The Russian Federal Nuclear Center-VNIITF, one of the country's two main nuclear weapons centres , announced Avrorin's death Tuesday, adding that it followed a long illness.

After graduating from university in 1954, Avrorin worked alongside Andrei Sakharov to help build the first Soviet megaton-range hydrogen bomb.