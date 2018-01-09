Tourism agency: Fewer visitors came to Las Vegas in 2017

LAS VEGAS — The agency responsible for promoting Las Vegas says preliminary numbers show that fewer people visited the destination in 2017.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says more than 42.2 million people travelled to the area. That's a 1.7 per cent decrease compared to 2016.

The agency attributed the drop to the mass shooting on Oct. 1 and a temporary reduction in available rooms as several hotels underwent renovations.

While the overall number of visitors fell last year, convention attendance increased 5. 2 per cent , setting a record. The agency says more than 6.6 million people participated in conventions, which included the triennial large Conexpo-Con/Agg international construction trade show.