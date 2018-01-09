Trump administration OKs $130M missile defence sale to Japan
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has approved a $130 million missile
The State Department says Congress was notified Tuesday of the proposed sale of four missiles for the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor.
The system was jointly developed by Japan and the U.S. The missiles can be used at sea with Japan's current Aegis-equipped destroyers and with the land-based Aegis system its Cabinet approved for purchase last month.
That's intended to bolster Japan's current missile
The department says the sale will support the American
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
'How embarrassing': Israeli leader's son under fire for strip club banter
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque