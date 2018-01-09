Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal for 'Dreamers'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting that an immigration deal could be tackled in two phases — first by taking care of the so-called Dreamers and border security, then by making comprehensive reforms to the immigration system.
Trump on Tuesday held a lengthy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on immigration.
The president says he would need construction of a border security wall as part of an agreement involving young immigrants, but he says Congress could then pursue a comprehensive immigration overhaul in the second phase.
During a wide-ranging conversation with lawmakers, Trump stressed he needs funding for a border wall and changes to the immigration system.
He has said those are necessary for a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people who had been shielded from deportation.
