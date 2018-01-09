Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Swiss ski resort
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is planning to attend the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos later this month.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that the president welcomes the opportunity to promote his "America First" agenda with world leaders.
Sanders says Trump wants to promote his policies for strengthening American businesses, industries and workers.
The annual gathering of global political and business elites is scheduled to take place from Jan. 23-26 in Switzerland.
The New York Times first reported on Trump's plans to attend the forum.
