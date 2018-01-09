US man, woman killed in Honduras motorcycle accident
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduras' national police force says an American couple has been killed in a motorcycle crash on a rural western road.
A police statement said Tuesday that the couple's motorcycle was hit by a truck, killing the woman instantly. The man died soon afterward at a local clinic near the village of Santa Ana.
Officials say the truck had flipped over after apparently having mechanical problems.
Police identify the man as Donnie Wayne Jennings, age 63. The woman's name has not been released.
U.S. authorities have not yet confirmed the man's name or hometown.
A man listed on Facebook as Donnie W. Jennings had posted updates about a motorcycle trip through Honduras until Sunday.
