Vote coming on renaming schools honouring Confederate leaders
PETERSBURG, Va. — School officials in a Virginia city plan to vote next month on whether to rename three elementary schools now named after Confederate leaders.
Petersburg school officials are considering changing the names of A.P. Hill, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee elementary schools. The school board's vote is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Other schools in Richmond and surrounding districts also have schools named to
The debate gained attention after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Various Southern cities, including Richmond, are grappling with whether to leave Confederate monuments standing.