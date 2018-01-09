Watchdog urges Sudan to stop seizing dailies amid protests

CAIRO — The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged Sudan to cease a crackdown on newspapers reporting on protests over bread price hikes.

The New York-based CPJ said in a statement late on Monday that authorities confiscated all copies of six dailies, including the privately owned Al-Tayar, al-Midan of the Socialist Party, and Akhbar al-Watan of the opposition National Congress Party.

Hanadi Al Siddig, the editor of Akhbar al-Watan, said on Facebook that the entire Sunday edition of her daily was also confiscated.

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in several Sudanese cities in recent days to protest against bread prices hikes.