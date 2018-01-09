West Virginia college to pay $250K in discrimination lawsuit
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A judge has entered a $250,000 judgment against West Virginia Wesleyan College in a discrimination lawsuit.
The Exponent Telegram reports a circuit judge in Upshur County made the ruling recently in a lawsuit filed by a former employee of the college. The order cited four violations of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, including age, disability and gender discrimination, and reprisals or retaliation.
According to her 2016 lawsuit, attorneys for Julia A. Keehner alleged the college paid her less than male employees with substantially less experience, reduced her job duties and paid, then decided to fire her when she turned 60.
In a statement, the college admitted no wrongdoing in Keehner's termination.
Bridgeport attorney Matt Hansberry says Keehner "is pleased with the final result in this case."
