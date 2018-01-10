2 Chicago museums receive OK to increase admission fees

CHICAGO — Increases in admission fees have been approved for the Museum of Science and Industry and Chicago History Museum starting Feb. 1.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Chicago Park District Board approved the hikes on Wednesday to help offset increased building maintenance and operations costs at both museums. It's the first fee increases for the Museum of Science and Industry since 2013. The Chicago History Museum's fees were last increased in 2016.

Admission fees help generate revenue for museum operating expenses. Museums also get money from financial contributions, grants, investment income and special events. The 11 museums on park district property also divide an annual $29.6 million subsidy from property taxes.

The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Museum of Contemporary Art raised fees for some visitors in 2017.

___