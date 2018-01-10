Asian share prices mostly lower as Wall Street rally fades
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Share prices were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday as the afterglow from Wall Street's extended winning streak faded. Chinese shares were buoyed by surging oil prices.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3
WALL STREET: Stocks pushed further into record territory Tuesday, with health care stocks and banks leading the gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.1
ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and NASDAQ indices brought us fresh highs once again on Tuesday, though the carry through to Asian markets may be limited by caution ahead," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
CHINA INFLATION DATA: China reported that its consumer price index edged up to 1.8
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.31 Japanese yen from 112.65 yen late Tuesday. The euro slipped to $1.1931 from $1.1938, and the British pound dipped to $1.3520 from $1.3540.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 49 cents to $63.45 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $1.23 to settle at $62.96 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $69.16 per barrel. It rose $1.04 to settle at $68.82 per barrel in London.