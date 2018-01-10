BWI Marshall Airport announces nonstop flights to Iceland

LINTHICUM, Md. — Travellers looking to go to Iceland will be able to get nonstop flights from Baltimore starting this spring.

Icelandair announced Wednesday that it will operate four weekly roundtrip flights between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik beginning on May 28.

The airline had previously offered service at BWI before leaving a decade ago.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the new service will strengthen global connections with Iceland and cities across Europe. Icelandair's hub in Reykjavik connects with more than 25 markets across Europe.