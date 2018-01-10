China protests Australia criticism of Chinese aid in Pacific

CANBERRA, Australia — China has protested an Australian minister's criticisms that Chinese aid programs in poor Pacific island countries were creating "white elephants" that threatened economic stability without delivering benefits.

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, minister for international development and the Pacific, told The Australian newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday that China was lending to Pacific nations on unfavourable terms to construct "useless buildings" and "roads to nowhere."

"You've got the Pacific full of these useless buildings which no body maintains, which are basically white elephants," she told the newspaper.

Fierravanti-Wells later said sustaining debt was a significant threat to economic stability of countries in the Pacific.

"We work co-operatively with China and we encourage China to utilize its development assistance in a productive and effective manner," she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"We just don't want to build something for the heck of building it. We just don't want to build a road that doesn't go anywhere," she added.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang's later said Fierravanti-Wells' comments published in the newspaper "show scant regard for the facts and are nothing but irresponsible," adding that China had made an official complaint to the Australian government.

"For a long time, on the basis of fully respecting the will of the Pacific island countries' governments and people and taking into full account their development needs, China has offered a great deal of assistance to them," Lu told reporters.

Chinese aid had "significantly fueled the economic and social development of these countries and delivered tangible benefits to the local people, which has been warmly welcomed by the governments and people of these countries," Lu said.

"We hope that certain people in Australia should engage in self-refection instead of pointing fingers at and making irresponsible remarks about other countries," Lu added.

The diplomatic row follows a Chinese protest last month at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's announcement that Australia will ban foreign interference in its politics — either through espionage or financial donations. The move was motivated largely by Russia's alleged involvement in last year's U.S. election and China's growing influence on the global political landscape.

The Chinese foreign ministry said then that Turnbull's remarks were prejudiced against China and had poisoned the atmosphere of China-Australia relations.

Australia's opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said on Wednesday Fierravanti-Wells' comments demonstrated the Australian government's clumsy approach to foreign policy.

China is Australia's largest trading partners, and the close bilateral relationship has affected Australia's relations with the United States, its closest defence ally.