China, Southeast Asia leaders gather for Mekong meeting

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Leaders of nations along Southeast Asia's Mekong River are gathering in the Cambodian capital for the second Mekong-Lancang Cooperation summit.

The meeting kicked off Wednesday and is chaired by Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang. They are joined by leaders from Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar.

The stated goal of the forum is to promote sustainable development and boost the quality of life for the millions living in the Mekong sub-region.