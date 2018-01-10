China suspends firefighting efforts after tanker explosion

BEIJING — Chinese officials say an explosion has rocked a stricken oil tanker off the coast of Shanghai, forcing maritime authorities to suspend firefighting and rescue efforts.

China's ministry of transport said rescue vessels withdrew to a safe distance after the explosion Wednesday on the Sanchi's bow, the latest setback in the multinational effort to extinguish the burning wreck.

The Sanchi was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of ultra-light oil when it collided Saturday evening with a freighter 257 kilometres (160 miles) off the coast and caught fire. Intense flames, bad weather and poor visibility have hampered rescue efforts.