China suspends firefighting efforts after tanker explosion
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — Chinese officials say an explosion has rocked a stricken oil tanker off the coast of Shanghai, forcing maritime authorities to suspend firefighting and rescue efforts.
China's ministry of transport said rescue vessels withdrew to a safe distance after the explosion Wednesday on the Sanchi's bow, the latest setback in the multinational effort to extinguish the burning wreck.
The Sanchi was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of ultra-light oil when it collided Saturday evening with a freighter 257
Rescuers on Tuesday found a body believed to be a sailor from the Iranian-operated tanker, while a search continued for 31 other missing crew members.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
These six simple diet hacks will help you drop the pounds in 2018: Reisman
-
Five tough questions: Justin Trudeau and his Sackville town hall
-
Two weather systems could hit Halifax this week, Environment Canada warns
-
'Zero confidence:' Halifax home daycare owner left frustrated after power outages cost income