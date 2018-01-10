Drunken Russian man commandeers armoured vehicle, crashes it
MOSCOW — Russian police say that a drunken man has commandeered an
Traffic police said in a statement carried by state news agency Tass that the incident happened Wednesday in the city of Apatity in the Murmansk region on the Arctic Kola Peninsula.
Police said the man commandeered the
The man drove the heavy vehicle into the city, where he first collided with a parked car and then drove into a grocery store's window. No one was hurt.
Police said they detained the man and found him to be drunk.