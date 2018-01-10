Florida busboy finds, returns purse containing $1,500

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When a Florida couple stopped for a quick hamburger while returning from a visit with their grandchildren, they left a purse containing $1,500 in cash hanging on the back of a chair.

Nineteen-year-old busboy Matt Cureton found the purse while cleaning tables Monday at Wendy's restaurant in Fort Pierce. He told the SunSentinel that per store policy he didn't open the purse before handing it over to manger Betsy Hersha.

Francis and Peggy Humanick noticed the purse was gone when they got to their Boca Raton home. They cancelled their credit cards before finding out the purse was safe. They drove 80 miles (129 kilometres ) back to Wendy's.