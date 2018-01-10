Former US missionary gets 40 years for child sexual abuse

MIAMI — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing children while working as a missionary in Haiti.

A U.S. Department of Justice news release says 36-year-old Daniel Pye was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in November of three counts of travelling in foreign commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Pye operated an orphanage in Jacmel, Haiti, from 2006 to 2012. He became well-known among missionaries and helped co-ordinate relief efforts after the 2010 earthquake. Authorities say Pye regularly abused female residents of his orphanage, including girls as young as 6.