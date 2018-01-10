Former US missionary gets 40 years for child sexual abuse
MIAMI — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing children while working as a missionary in Haiti.
A U.S. Department of Justice news release says 36-year-old Daniel Pye was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in November of three counts of
Pye operated an orphanage in Jacmel, Haiti, from 2006 to 2012. He became well-known among missionaries and helped
Pye was jailed for about five months in Haiti in 2011 amid a dispute with members of his U.S.-based mission over property belonging to their home for children.