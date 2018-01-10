French tycoon faces extradition from UK over fraud claims
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — A French businessman is appearing in a London court to face extradition proceedings over allegations of fraud and money laundering.
Alexandre Djouhri is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court Wednesday for a bail hearing.
British police say Djouhri was arrested Sunday at Heathrow Airport on a warrant issued by France "for
He appeared in court Monday and was ordered detained until his next hearing.
French judges have sought to question Djouhri as part of a French investigation into claims that former President Nicolas Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign received millions in funding from the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
France was a key player in the 2011 NATO-backed uprising in Libya that toppled and killed Gadhafi.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
These six simple diet hacks will help you drop the pounds in 2018: Reisman
-
Five tough questions: Justin Trudeau and his Sackville town hall
-
Two weather systems could hit Halifax this week, Environment Canada warns
-
'Zero confidence:' Halifax home daycare owner left frustrated after power outages cost income