Hedge fund manager pleads guilty in investment fraud scheme

BOSTON — The owner of two Massachusetts-based investment advisory firms has pleaded guilty to defrauding his investors of millions of dollars to fund his own lavish lifestyle.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Yasuna Murakami, of Cambridge, pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing on April 8.

Murakami was a managing member of MC2 Capital Management LLC and MC2 Canada Capital Management LLC, investment advisory firms through which he established and managed three hedge funds.

Authorities say he diverted client money for personal use, including for a luxury sports car and international travel.