How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

The stock market's fantastic start to 2018 stalled on Wednesday after real-estate companies and other dividend payers sank on concerns about rising interest rates.

The losses knocked indexes a bit off their record highs and provided the first minor hiccup for a market that had climbed six straight days to start the year. Stocks fell after the yield on the 10-year Treasury reached its highest level since March, but they ended up recovering most of their losses as the day progressed and rates pulled back.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3.06 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,748.23.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.67, or 0.1 per cent , to 25,369.13.

The Nasdaq composite fell 10.01, or 0.1 per cent , to 7,153.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 0.30 points, or less than 0.1 per cent , to 1,559.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.08 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 73.26 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 17.01 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 0.21 points, or less than 0.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 74.62 points, or 2.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 649.91 points, or 2.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 250.18 points, or 3.6 per cent .