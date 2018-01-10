Illinois girl charged in mom's slaying to get mental review
STERLING, Ill. — A western Illinois girl charged with murder in her mother's slaying will get a psychological assessment to help determine whether she'll be tried as an adult.
The body of 53-year-old Peggy S. Schroeder was found in a burning home July 8 in Morrison, about 130 miles (210
The teen allegedly shot her mother in the head and attempted to conceal the body by setting the house on fire.
Sauk Valley Media reports a Chicago psychiatrist hired by the
Another girl is charged for allegedly helping conceal the killing.
Information from: The Daily Gazette, http://www.saukvalley.com