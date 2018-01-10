Illinois to replace vets' plumbing amid Legionnaire's crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says the state will replace plumbing at a home for military veterans that's been troubled by Legionnaires' disease.

The announcement Wednesday comes after the Republican completed a weeklong stay at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy . Legionnaires' has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents there since 2015.

Rauner committed to replacing water pipes at the 200-acre (81-hectare) facility, while also saying he would look into building a new dorm.

Legionnaires' is a severe form of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in water systems. A Rauner administration official says replacing the plumbing could cost $30 million.