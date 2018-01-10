Iowa coach Ferentz faces an unusual rival: his neighbours
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz is facing a challenge from an unlikely opponent: his
A Feb. 6 trial is scheduled in a lawsuit that pits the nation's longest-tenured college football coach and his wife against the three other families who live along a private road outside Iowa City. A judge is expected to decide whether the Ferentzes breached a 2001 agreement and trespassed by planting trees and installing landscaping items that
The lawsuit is part of a long-running dispute in which Ferentz and his wife, Mary, have been portrayed as difficult, stingy and privacy-obsessed, clashing with their image as friendly philanthropists who support the Iowa Children's Hospital.
A judge ruled in September that the Ferentzes aren't required to join the homeowners' association that their
The Iowa Supreme Court recently declined to hear the
Lawyers for both sides declined to comment for this story.
Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes since 1999 and is Iowa's highest-paid public employee. His contract will pay $5.2 million this year, including a $500,000 bonus for an eight-win season.
The dispute dates to early in Ferentz's tenure, when his family bought land on the single-lane gravel road.
Mary Ferentz objected, saying she wanted the road kept gravel and the
"What I remember distinctly is she looked at me and said, 'No, you don't understand who I am.' ... I was a little bit taken back," John Buatti testified. "For me it was the safety of my children, not who she was or why that would matter."
To resolve the conflict, the
The Buattis subdivided their property once and developer Gary Watts moved in. Saying the road was filled with potholes, Watts paid in 2003 to change the gravel surface to chip and seal. Mary Ferentz was opposed.
In 2015, the
The Ferentzes told their
The association sued, alleging the couple violated its bylaws, breached the 2001 agreement and trespassed. The Ferentzes countersued, seeking an order declaring they aren't association members.
Judge Kevin McKeever ruled that the 2001 agreement required the Ferentzes to join an association but not the one formed because it was structured differently than what had been envisioned. He ordered the other claims to go to trial.
