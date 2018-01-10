James Franco's New York Times talk cancelled amid allegations

NEW YORK — The New York Times has cancelled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday was intended to feature "The Disaster Artist" director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that "given the controversy surrounding recent allegations" it was cancelling the event.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.