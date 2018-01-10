Judge: Seattle in full compliance with police reforms

SEATTLE — A federal judge has ruled that Seattle's police department is in "full and effective compliance" with court-ordered reforms imposed on the city more than five years ago.

The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge James Robart issued the finding Wednesday.

The ruling marks a milestone recognizing the city's efforts since entering into a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department to address allegations that officers had engaged in a "pattern or practice" of using excessive force and displayed troubling evidence of biased policing.

The DOJ investigated Seattle police after several questionable uses of force, including the fatal shooting of a Native American woodcarver in 2010.